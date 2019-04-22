Avengers: Endgame is NOT the end of MCU's third phase, Marvel boss confirms

In Com Staff April 22 2019, 10.59 pm April 22 2019, 10.59 pm

Avengers: Endgame is not the end of MCU's third phase despite the title implying it is, according to top boss Kevin Feige. Speaking in Shanghai, Feige said Spider-Man: Far From Home was actually considered to be the end of the third phase, Newsweek reports. “It’s the end of the third phase," he said of Spider-Man's second movie, which was assumed to be more the start of the fourth phase following Avengers: Endgame.

Of course, while it may come as a surprise, this isn't the first time the movie phases have confused people. Ant-Man rather than Age of Ultron was seen as the end of phase two, for example.

With the information Spider-Man: Far From Home is the end of the third phase, fans will inevitably start to wonder what that means for the MCU landscape. First, it means we'll end on a light tone, second, it means Spider-Man: Far From Home will be our first look at the world after Endgame at the new world.

Marvel will be able to set us up for phase four gently this way.

Avengers: Endgame will release in cinemas on April 26 in India. Spider-Man: Far From Home will release on July 2.