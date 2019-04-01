Avengers Endgame: Joe Russo Demands your silence, wants fans to be respectful of other fans

Debanu Das April 01 2019, 7.46 pm April 01 2019, 7.46 pm

The countdown to the release of Avengers: Endgame has begun. The film is scheduled to release on April 24 and fans can’t wait to hit the theatres. The promotions for the film have begun and Joe Russo arrived in India for the first leg of his Asia tour. During a press conference, the director said that unlike Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame has far more secrets. As such, the director wants fans to be respectful to other fans who haven’t seen the film before them.

“I think there are more secrets in Endgame than there were in Infinity War, so be respectful to fans – and fans be respectful of other fans. Once you see this film please, don’t tell them, let them experience it on their own,” requested Joe. The Avengers franchise is a lot like Game of Thrones, with the event happening over the course of several films and finally heading towards a climax in the final instalment. A lot of deaths, developments are meant to shock fans and a premature revelation may spoil the experience.

This isn’t the first time that the Russo brothers requested the audience to not spoil their film. When Infinity War was about to release, they shared a letter to their fans, along with Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet, saying: ‘Thanos demands your silence.”

“Our philosophy – my brother and I – is to take global stories which are universal in nature and present them in a locally relevant manner given that India plays host to a whole lot of different languages. We realise the importance of bringing our global stories to you in the language that you prefer,” Joe Russo elaborated on the film beging dubbed in various languages.

Avengers Endgame will carry on the story of the Avengers post the events of Infinity War. The film stars an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Bradley Cooper, and Josh Brolin.