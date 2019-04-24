Avengers: Endgame leaked on Tamilrockers hours ahead of release

Darshana Devi April 24 2019, 9.29 pm April 24 2019, 9.29 pm

Marvel fans have been counting days for the upcoming Avengers: Endgame to hit the screens. With just two days to its release, fans have been struggling to find tickets, which are either sold out or cost a bomb! Even as those who managed to get a hold of a ticket are awaiting the film's release, piracy website Tamilrockers already has a version of the film up on their site.

As seen on the site, the Marvel extravaganza appears on it for users to download and the subtitles are available in a foreign language. Given that a film of this scale is now on the Tamilrockers site, spoilers are surely on their way too. It wasn't too long ago when the makers of the show posted a statement requesting the audience not to leak any spoilers but it seems like their request has fallen on deaf ears.

However, with the gigantic number of tickets being sold all over, it looks unlikely that the makers will face any problem at the box office. The film, starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and others, opens to theatres on April 26. It’s helmed by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo.

During his recent visit to India, Joe, in a press conference, promised the audience 'a powerful and impactful ending'. “We’re focusing on the original six Avengers and we’re closing the book and those characters on the story that has been told about them since the last decades," he said.

Meanwhile, Tamilrockers recently also leaked MCU’s Captain Marvel. The film stars Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson in lead roles and is the first Marvel superhero film to feature a female lead.