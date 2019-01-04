Avengers: Endgame, Lion King, Toy Story 4; Hollywood films that we can’t wait to watch in 2019

The Hollywood line-up for 2019 has an interesting mix from live action entertainers to animated dramas. In the New Year, Avengers fans will finally heave a sigh of relief as Marvel will bring one of the most awaited instalments - Avengers 4. We saw how Thanos snapped his fingers and almost finished the world that the superheroes were trying to save. If the trailer is anything to go by then there will be enough and more for the die-hards of Marvel movies to be excited about. In the same genre we will see Gal Gadot return on silver screen and mesmerise us yet again in DC’s Wonder Woman 2. Of course, we will be introduced to Captain Marvel. Brie Larson will not just be the most powerful superhero in Marvel Cinematic Universe, hers will be the first solo female superhero movie from the makers.

The Live-Action genre in Hollywood is certainly getting more and more popular. Because in 2019 we have Aladdin, Dumbo and one of our favourites The Lion King. We got a glimpse of Will Smith as the genie and Naomi Scott as Jasmine, but it was Mena Massoud’s transformation for the titular character that had us most excited. The Lion King live action film has a starry cast with Beyonce as Nala, Seth Rogen as Pumba and Donald Glover as Simba.

Animated movies include - Toy Story 4, The Lego Movie 2, How To Train Your Dragon 3, Frozen 2, The Secret Life Of Pets 2. Apart from this there’s also Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt starrer Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Keano Reeves’ John Wick 3: Parabellum, Meryl Streep’s Little Women and of course, Spider-Man: Far From Home starring Tom Holland.

