Avengers: Endgame made Chris Evans cry six times and fans can't cope with that

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 11.23 pm April 24 2019, 11.23 pm

The most anticipated movie of the year, Avengers: Endgame, comes out this week and none of us are emotionally prepared for it. At least, that's how it seems, according to one of the stars, Chris Evans. The 37-year-old, best known for his role as Captain America opened up about how emotional the movie is in a talk following the premiere on April 22. And judging by his reaction to the whole film (all three and a bit hours of it), we're in for something epic.

Taking to the stage at the Los Angeles Convention Center alongside his fellow Avengers, Evans is quoted as saying he cried six times while watching the superhero blockbuster. He said, as per Variety, "I have a lot of my friends and family here tonight, and a lot of them are right up here. We have this bond that transcends what we do for a living... I cried like six times [tonight]." And it wasn't just Evans who got all choked up during the screening.

The mighty Thor himself, Chris Hemsworth, took the mic after Evans and admitted he'd probably cried more than six times, while Mark Ruffalo added that fans will "grieve" after seeing the movie, which really had people freaking out. One person on Twitter commented, "CHRIS EVANS AND HEMSWORTH CRIED SIX TIMES WATCHING ENDGAME MA IS THAT SERIOUS WHAT ABOUT US PEASANTS HUH?? Y'ALL EXPECT US TO SURVIVE?"

Another posted, "Endgame really is gonna destroy us all huh?" A third added, "Apparently Chris Evans cried like six times, Y'ALL I'M NOT READY."

Chris Evans’ review of #AvengersEndgame: “I cried like six times.” — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) April 23, 2019

The first reviews for the film, which hits cinemas on April 25, were incredibly favourable. Rotten Tomatoes editor-in-chief Joel Meares simply said, “Fans are going to go APES***.”

Fandango managing editor Erik Davis tweeted, the movie is a “true culmination of 22 films that not only concludes the story but expands upon it.” Slash Film called the movie the "most emotional, most epic, MCU film" and a tribute to the ten years of the universe. The Wrap's Beatrice Verhoeven said, "You guys aren't ready for sh**" ad Collide's Dennis Tzeng said it was an “achievement in blockbuster filmmaking”.