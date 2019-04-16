Avengers: Endgame makers have a major flashback for you ahead of the film's release

Ranjini Maitra April 16 2019, 11.54 pm April 16 2019, 11.54 pm

How excited are you about the fact that Avengers: Endgame is releasing in less than two weeks? As director Joe Russo says, India happens to be one of the world's strongest fan bases for the Avengers franchise. Our own Iron Man/Tony Stark, played Robert Downey Jr, just to fuel the fandom, recently addressed fans of four Indian cities i.e. Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata through a live video conference. We don't need to tell you how maddening it was! To keep the craze alive, the makers have revealed a new teaser now.

What's new about the teaser is that it picks vital moments from all the 20+ past films of the universe, including Captain America, Ant-man and Guardians of the Galaxy. It begins with a sequence of Avengers: Endgame and goes to narrate flashback events. All of them eventually come back to Endgame, suggesting that this is the last film of the present universe and all the mysteries that unfold through the past films are going to be concluded here.

Samuel L. Jackson plays Nick Fury and lends his voice for the video. We also noticed that it had no mention of The Hulk or any of his previous films! But that was probably good enough for a recap before we hit the theatres for the actual three hours of action, right?

To conclude an entire universe and make an apt end for all the characters is not a cakewalk. "How we decide to put characters together is purely based on storytelling. It’s not an exact science. There have been many iterations of all the movies we’ve done where there were other characters in the stories that were then removed because they couldn’t get them to make sense or be motivated by the events of the story. Everything you’ve seen where we end up in is the final draft," said Joe Russo, who was conversing with The Wrap during a press interaction in Los Angeles.

26th April is your day!