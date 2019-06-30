Antara Kashyap June 30 2019, 1.43 pm June 30 2019, 1.43 pm

Avengers: Endgame released on April 26 and went on to become the second highest grossing film in the world. It is only behind James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar. Now the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come up with a new tactic to compete with the almighty Avatar- they are re-releasing the film with unseen post-credit footage that will give a hint to Marvel's Phase 4 and the future of the living Avengers. Avengers: Endgame was the 22nd film the Infinity Saga and the second last film in Marvel's phase 3, which meant that the film is ending the journey of some of the most loved character in Marvel comics. The stars in this franchise are also trying their best to make their fans watch the film again in order to beat Avatar. Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter and gave one of the most adorable reasons as to why fans must watch Avengers: Endgame again over the weekend.

Mark Ruffalo who played Hulk since 2011, shared a photo of Chris Hemsworth's character Thor. In Avengers: Endgame, Thor was suffering from PTSD and hence became a drunkard. He also lost his typical 'god-of-thunder' physique. This new avatar of Thor became the source of jokes and comic reliefs during the serious scenes. Mark Ruffalo shared a picture of Chris Hemsworth posing with his prosthetic fat suit on and wrote that it was a reason why Avengers fans should watch the film again.

Check out the post below:

Mark Ruffalo also gave the fans another reason when he retweeted a fan's comment which stated that the audience could see hulk give his tacos to Paul Rudd's Ant-Man. He commented, "Avenge the fallen" (the catchphrase of the film) with a taco emoji.

Check out the post below:

Avenge the fallen 🌮 https://t.co/AXWFIolQV2 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 28, 2019