Avengers: Endgame new posters reveal the survivors of Thanos' snap

Fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe are waiting with bated breath for the last instalment of the series, Avengers: Endgame. With the film now being just a month away from its release, Marvel has notched up the excitement by unveiling multiple posters of the heroes and their allies. Along with it, posters also redefine the name of the franchise. We, however, happened to spot some differences among the posters and surprisingly, that has revealed a lot about the final instalment.

Going by the posters, the characters who survived the Thanos’ snap are shown in colour. This includes Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye among others. On the other hand, the posters of those vaporized during the snap, like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Loki and Groot, are shown in black and white. But above all, it’s Shuri’s poster that grabs the attention. Shockingly, it’s black and white, thus confirming that she must have been dusted off. FYI, Shuri was not to be seen in the Endgame trailer. Maybe this is why! The posters also feature the new tagline Avenge the Fallen.

Does Loki’s poster hint at his return in Endgame?

Groot is a fan favourite and we can only hope for him to surprise us with his return!

Gamora is the mighty Thanos' adoptive daughter who was the only person he loved.

Will Endgame be Robert Robert Downey Jr.' s last outing as Tony Stark?

Moreover, a new featurette released by Chris Hemsworth shows Marvel President Kevin Feige with Robert, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Scarlett Johansson discussing the effects of the Thanos’ snap. They go on to state that fans’ reaction on the demise of their superheroes show how emotionally connected they were with those characters.

Avengers: Endgame opens to the theatres on April 26. Let’s keep counting days!