Avengers Endgame public review: Fans are in awe of the greatest superhero movie ever!

In Com Staff April 26 2019, 1.10 pm April 26 2019, 1.10 pm

The wait for the biggest movie of the year finally came to an end as Avengers: Endgame released worldwide. Fans from around the world waited for more than a year to see the final part of the Avengers movie. Avengers: Infinity War left audiences asking for more and with bated breath, they waited for the final part to hit the theatres. Every time the makers of Avengers dropped a teaser or the trailer of the film, fans took social media by storm. Theories and fan predictions ruled the internet. If this was the scene before the film released, one can imagine the madness post the first day, first show of Avengers: Endgame. We did some field work and got the public review for you. "WITHOUT ANY SPOILERS."

We reached Wadala's IMax theatre to meet the fans and must say that they were more than excited to see the film which had a runtime of 3 hours 2 minutes. Interestingly, the show was organised as early as 6:30 am but fans in good numbers reached the theatre to watch the first show of the most awaited movie.

Watch Avengers: Endgame public review:

Looking at the response from the audiences we can say that #Whateverittakes the audiences will turn out in good numbers to watch the film and it will surely break records are the box office.

Starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo and many others, Avengers: Endgame is something that you should not miss!