Soheib Ahsan July 04 2019, 11.55 pm July 04 2019, 11.55 pm

In the modern era of competition and top charts, films can go a long way to try and be at the top. The minds behind Avengers: Endgame made that very clear when they announced their decision to re-release the film with bonus footage in an attempt to beat Avatar. It seems the people at the MCU don't want to leave any stone unturned as they're even releasing the film in India as well. Considering the massive fan-base the studio has here, it is a 'worthy' decision.

Disney India announced that the Avengers: Endgame re-release would be made available only in English and will be made available in select theatres like PVR, Cinepolis and INOX among others around the country. Currently, this includes five in New Delhi, five in Bangalore, three in Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad and one each in Ahmadabad and Kolkata. Considering that this is a re-release most theatres are choosing to release the film in 2D, very few are willing to release on 3D. Apart from that, they are also releasing the film only in single, late night slots. The film's re-released version also includes a few minutes of bonus footage from MCU's next film and the last film of Phase 4, Spider-Man: Far From Home. Although this would probably not help Avengers: Endgame as Spider-Man: Far From Home will be out by the time the former is released here.

Despite their best efforts, it seems that this little ploy by the MCU has been unsuccessful as it has brought the film's collection to 2.766 billion dollars which is still far compared to Avatar's 2.788 billion dollars. Although its release in India might help push up the numbers, it would be highly improbable that they would earn enough from India to beat Avatar.

Interestingly, what is less talked about is how both competing films are owned by Disney, who is making all the money off this duel.