Avengers Endgame review: Game over for Marvel's competition

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 5.24 pm April 24 2019, 5.24 pm

It's game over for Marvel's competition as their latest superhero spectacular smashes into cinemas like the Hulk on steroids, and is the thunderous triumph we've all been hoping for. With a multitude of famous faces battling to save the universe through extraordinary action sequences powered by eye-popping CGI, it builds on eleven years of consistently high-calibre storytelling to deliver the blockbuster of the decade.Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth return as the surviving Avengers, Iron Man, Captain America, and Thor, with Marvel milking their talent, charisma and combustible chemistry for all their considerable scene-stealing worth in this ridiculously entertaining popcorn adventure.

This follows on from the events of last year's extraordinary Avengers: Infinity War, where half the world's population and many of our favourite heroes were killed off.

The surviving Avengers who also include as Mark Ruffalo's Hulk and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow, are consumed by grief and anger, yet resolve to avenge their fallen brethren by defeating the intergalactic warlord, Thanos, however what keeps the result always in doubt is Josh Brolin's compellingly meaty and intelligent turn as the supremely confident and all-powerful villain, plus a plot which twisted in all directions.

Of course this time the Avengers have Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, and her awesome cosmic ability and mischievous smirk firms up everyone's resolve.

She adds a welcome extra dimension to the male-dominated camaraderie and helps address the series significant gender imbalance by being at least as powerful of any of the men, and for being far from content at taking orders.It's a madly ambitious, thrilling trip which feels like all 22 films condensed into one super solid punch.

With a three hour runtime full of shocks, stuns and surprises, this hugely emotional finale had eagerly boisterous hardcore fans laugh, gasp and cheering at the desperate heroism on show, and even moved some of them to tears as various plot-lines developed.

This easily matches The Lord Of The Rings: The Return of the King, for magnificent scope and sweep, and that epic equalled the all-time best Oscar haul with 11 wins.

Though I don't believe this will similarly sweep the board at the Academy Awards, it's clear Marvel have a best picture Oscar in their sights as their endgame, and I'm not betting against them getting it.

Watch the official trailer of Avengers: Endgame here:

Avengers: Endgame will release in cinemas on April 25 in the UK and April 26 in the USA. In India, it will release on April 26.