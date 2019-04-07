Avengers Endgame: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo are on song

Nikita Thakkar April 07 2019, 12.28 pm April 07 2019, 12.28 pm

The end is near. We shall soon know who will win the battle between the Avengers and Thanos. Meanwhile, the promotions for Avengers: Endgame are on and looks like Tony Stark aka Iron Man aka Robert Downey Jr has decided to treat his fans to some dance moves and classic rock featuring musicians like Blondie and Jimi Hendrix. He has also got Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Mark Ruffalo to get on to his craziness.

On day 1, Robert picked up a song by Blondie called Heart of Glass. Wearing red pants and black jacket, Robert can been seen showing off his moves. Or let's just say moving his body to match the tunes. Then on the next day, he picked up Jimi Hendrix' Purple Haze, once again trying to groove. The next video is dedicated to the Beatles and comprises of not just Downey but other Avengers too. Chris, Mr Jr, Evans and Mark sing Hey Jude from The Beatles while they try to strike a pose for the paps. But what's with the gigs? Are all of these songs a part of Avengers: Endgame? Marvel has used some really classic, popular numbers in their previous films. Perhaps these could be a hint or may be it’s just one of Robert’s many quirks.

For some of you who are looking for any band reference in Avengers series, here it is. Remember when Iron Man said that 'the Avengers Broke Up' in Infinity wars to Mark Ruffalo? Yes, his response was 'Like the band, the Beatles?'. Now, you know what we talking about. Here's the video:

Avengers: Endgame will release on April 26th April 2019. The trailers and teasers have already created a tremendous buzz around the film, so needless to say, it will turn out to be a box office hit. We are waiting.