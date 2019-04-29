  3. Hollywood
Avengers: Endgame sets new record; A comparison of Robert Downey Jr with Bollywood's leading stars

Hollywood

Avengers: Endgame sets new record; A comparison of Robert Downey Jr with Bollywood's leading stars

Robert Downey Jr's Avengers: Endgame is setting a huge record for Bollywood stars.

back
Anthony RussoAvengers EndgameAvengers: Infinity WarChris EvansChris HemsworthJeremy RennerJoe RussoMark RuffaloRobert Downey Jr.Scarlett Johansson
nextAvengers: Endgame beats Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju to become the highest weekend grosser of all time

within