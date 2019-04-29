Avengers: Endgame sets new record; A comparison of Robert Downey Jr with Bollywood's leading stars

Darshana Devi April 29 2019, 6.12 pm April 29 2019, 6.12 pm

After a good long year, Marvel fans were finally treated to the last instalment of the Avengers series, Avengers: Endgame on April 26. The anticipation level for this film was obviously high and its direct effect we could see on the box office numbers. Here and there, moviegoers struggled to find tickets, which are costing a bomb even now! As expected, the film is smashing the box office records too. After entering the coveted Rs 100-crore club within just two days of its release, the film has now made Rs 157 crore already!

According to Box Office India, Endgame now stands at a collection of Rs 157 nett, beating Sanju, that had set the record of Rs 119 crore in 3 days. Keeping that in the account, we thought of drawing a comparison between Robert Downey Jr (who portrays Iron Man in the franchise) and some of the leading stars in the Hindi film industry and their performance at the BO. Starting with the King Shah Rukh Khan, the actor’s Chennai Express is considered as his highest grosser of all time. The film garnered a total amount of Rs 226.70 crore. Coming to another big superstar, Salman Khan, his film Tiger Zinda Hai earned a total of Rs 339.16 crore. Moving on to Aamir Khan, his all-time blockbuster Dangal earned a whopping Rs 387.8 crore. Khiladi Akshay Kumar’s 2.0, on the other hand, raked in Rs 185.89 crore. Clearly, Robert's total BO collection is sure to leave all these stars behind and we await the brand new record.

Coming to Endgame, the film is helmed by the Russo Brothers (Joe and Anthony). It shows Thanos, the mad Titan, engaging in an epic face-off with the superheroes, including the original Avengers. Besides Robert, the film also features Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson, among others. It has been released across 2845 screens in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.