  3. Hollywood
'Avengers: Endgame' smashes records in global launch

Hollywood

'Avengers: Endgame' smashes records in global launch

Avengers: Endgame is minting a huge at the box office.

back
Avengers EndgameAvengers Endgame Box Officeavengers endgame movieBradley CooperBrie LarsonChris EvansJeremy RennerJoe Russo Chris HemsworthMarvel UniverseMurk RuffaloRobert Downey Jr.Scarlett JohannsonTom Holland
nextA crazy fan of Avengers: Endgame sets strict rules for girlfriend before watching the film

within