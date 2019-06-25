Soheib Ahsan June 25 2019, 12.03 pm June 25 2019, 12.03 pm

Avengers Endgame was a massive film that gave familiar as well as fresh new actors a boost of fame. One of them was Lexi Rabe who played the adorable Morgan Stark. Considering that she is just six years old, widespread recognition is probably a task for her as well as her parents to deal with. Recently, Lexi’s mother Jessica Rabe posted a message on her daughter's Instagram account with a video of Lexi requesting fans to stop bullying her for not being able to interact with every fan she might run into on the streets. She also asked them to think of how busy they can be often and remember that Lexi is still just six years old.

In the video, Lexi also addresses the same problems mentioned by her mother. She finishes the video asking fans to treat her like the 6-year-old that she is before saying her iconic, ‘love you 3000 line’. Lexi Rabe, short for Alexandera has two other siblings, Logan Rabe and Elizabeth Hemmingsen who are also actors. Lexi also appeared in Godzilla: King of Monsters. She is also filming for an upcoming film, Wishes which is being directed by her mother Jessica Rabe. Jessica Rabe is an actor, writer, director and producer who is currently undergoing training under James Franco. She has made sure that her children do not undergo any special treatment. They live an ordinary lifestyle and study in a public school. Their acting only happens after school or on days when school is off. Lexi Rabe is also close friends with Millie Brown who she acted in Godzilla. Lexi Rabe is currently on a road trip with her family to Arizona to the Grand Canyon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lexi Rabe (@lexi_rabe) on Jun 23, 2019 at 8:08pm PDT

