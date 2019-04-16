Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr and Brie Larson make faces for cash and chicken, see pic

Rushabh Dhruv April 16 2019, 12.03 pm April 16 2019, 12.03 pm

Marvel Cinematic Universe's masterpiece Avengers: Endgame is one of the longest and the much-anticipated films of 2019. It's been almost 10 years that the Avengers have been fighting the evil and finally, the MCU war will come to an end with Avengers: Endgame. The last instalment, Avengers: Infinity War left the fans shattered when they witnessed some of their favourite superheroes being killed by Thanos' snap. Each and every fan wants to know how their heroes decide to fight back Thanos and completely destroy him.

Ahead of the film's release, to keep fans hooked, the Iron Man of the MCU world, Robert Downey Jr. took to his Instagram account and teased fans with a powerful photo. The shared picture sees Iron Man alongside Brie Larson who essays the role of a fierce and effortlessly cool space warrior trying to discover who she really is in an intergalactic war in Captain Marvel. FYI, Larson also happens to be the first women-led superhero from the MCU. Coming back to the shared picture, Robert and Larson are seen making faces in the same and Downey also mentions that the strange face is because of 'chicken' and 'cash'. Looking fashionably awesome in their Valentino attire, the two superheroes posed in between their promotional spree for the lenses. Have a look:

Recently, during a press conference, Robert Downey Jr. was asked to name his favourite Iron Man suit. To which, he chuckled and said, "The one you haven't seen yet. "You know I love and I'm particular to Mark 1 and Mark 42," he added. In case you haven't followed the franchise closely enough, Mark 1 was the first ever Iron Man suit, created by Tony Stark and featured in Iron Man. The Mark 42, on the other hand, which is also known by its code name Extremis or the Prodigal Son, was Tony Stark's primary costume in Iron Man 3.