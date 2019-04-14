Avengers: Endgame star Robert Downey Jr reveals which one is his favourite Iron Man suit

Ranjini Maitra April 14 2019, 1.44 pm April 14 2019, 1.44 pm

India is considered to be one of the strongest fan-zones of the Avengers franchise. Let's just say fans from four Indian cities i.e. Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, and Delhi got lucky this morning. None other than Robert Downey Jr joined us live through a video conference as part of his multi-city promotions ahead of the release of Avengers: End Game. A die-hard fan from Delhi wanted to know what was the actor's favourite Iron Man suit.

"The one you haven't seen yet," chuckled our own Tony Stark, making everyone laugh. "You know I love and I'm particular to Mark 1 and Mark 42," he then said. In case you haven't followed the franchise closely enough, Mark 1 was the first ever Iron Man suit, created by Tony Stark and featured in Iron Man. The Mark 42, on the other hand, which is also known by its code name Extremis or the Prodigal Son, was Tony Stark's primary costume in Iron Man 3. Mark 42 is an Autonomous Prehensile Propulsion Suit Prototype was the forty-second armour, as well as one of the many recently built suits, designed by Tony Stark sometime after the affairs of The Avengers. It was the armour highlighted in the movie Iron Man 3 and made its debut in the movie during the start when Tony builds it in his basement and tests the suit's functionalities. It was seen throughout the whole movie as Tony's main suit, and it was later demolished by self-destruction when Tony ordered J.A.R.V.I.S. to do so, after mentally controlling it to trap Aldrich Killian within it to blow him up and finish him for good. The suit is well known for its extraordinary ability to fly in separate pieces and wrap itself around Tony's body, piece by piece through a state-of-the-art computer chip that was embedded in his forearms and permits him to communicate with his armour.

Robert Downey Jr was in for another interesting question when a fan asked him whether he would consider India as a possible wedding destination. "Wow, right. I got to probably check it out first, I have got to come down there and do some scouting. You mean I should renew my vows to my Mrs or something like that," he laughed.

Iron Man's big, fat wedding in India. How much fun does that sound?