Avengers: Endgame stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr are waging another war on Twitter

Ranjini Maitra April 14 2019, 12.01 pm April 14 2019, 12.01 pm

We are advised (or rather shown) that Ironman and Captain America, in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, will put an end to their fallout that began with Captain America: Civil War. We are more to see on that but Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr are having no less than a civil war on Twitter. All because the former did not fit into a harness! And to Robert Downey Jr, the brand matters, you know?

It so happened that RDJ shared a brief video clip of the Captain, played by Chris Evans, struggling hard to fit himself into a harness. He jokingly said Ironman should be using Stark Industry's gear. Such an apt suggestion, coming from Tony Stark...LOL! Evans was prompt to respond. "I’m assuming you mean the parachute," he joked back. And then, the thread turned into pure gold!

Chris also seems to be in a throwback mood, though. He retweeted a photo posted by Mark Ruffalo, which has he and Scarlett Johansson chilling, engrossed in their Nintendos.

This is my new favorite picture. https://t.co/ZUUueSDG6b — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 13, 2019

This followed with Chris funnily raising a toast to their friendship which is rocking since 2002. We assume this is a throwback to their first film The Perfect Score, which released in 2002.

In the spirit of my last tweet, here’s an oldie. We’ve been playing games on set since 2002! pic.twitter.com/kWBpTlPZTf — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 13, 2019

Recently, a couple of reports suggested that Chris was done with playing Captain America, leaving fans upset. However, director Joe Russo doesn't say so. “I think it was more emotional for him than it was us because he’s not done yet. I won’t explain what that means but fans will soon understand what I’m talking about," he said, in an interview with USA Today.

Rejoice and wait for Avengers 4 then!