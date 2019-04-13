image
  3. Hollywood
Avengers: Endgame stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr are waging another war on Twitter

Hollywood

Avengers: Endgame stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr are waging another war on Twitter

Twitter is witnessing a new civil war featuring Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr!

back
Avengers 4Avengers EndgameChris EvansMark RuffaloRobert Downey Jr.
nextStar Wars Episode XI Teaser: Carrie Fisher's legend lives on in The Rise of Skywalker

within