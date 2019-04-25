Avengers: Endgame suffers a major blow, leaked on Tamilrockers hours before its release

Darshana Devi April 25 2019, 10.10 am April 25 2019, 10.10 am

With bated breath, Marvel fans have been waiting for upcoming Avengers: Endgame to hit the theatres. With just a few days left for its release, fans are desperately trying to book tickets which are being sold at a whopping price. However, here comes a piece of sad news. The piracy website Tamilrockers already has a version of the film up on their site. Yes, the film has been leaked online and it is expected to cost a bomb to the makers!

As seen on the site, the Marvel extravaganza appears on it for users to download and the subtitles are available in a foreign language. Given that a film of this scale is now on the Tamilrockers site, spoilers are surely on their way too. It wasn't too long ago when the makers of the show posted a statement requesting the audience not to leak any spoilers but it seems like their request has fallen on deaf ears.

However, with the gigantic number of tickets being sold all over, it looks unlikely that the makers will face any problem at the box office. The film, starring Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and others, opens to theatres on April 26. It’s helmed by the Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo.

During his recent visit to India, Joe, in a press conference, promised the audience 'a powerful and impactful ending'. “We’re focusing on the original six Avengers and we’re closing the book and those characters on the story that has been told about them since the last decades," he said.

Meanwhile, Tamilrockers recently also leaked MCU’s Captain Marvel. The film stars Brie Larson and Samuel L Jackson in lead roles and is the first Marvel superhero film to feature a female lead.