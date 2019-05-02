Avengers: Endgame takes box office by storm, enters the prestigious 200 crore club!

Darshana Devi May 02 2019, 9.42 am May 02 2019, 9.42 am

Marvel Cinematic Universe treated fans with the last addition of the Avengers series, Avengers: Endgame on April 26. Ever since it hit the silver screens, the news of the much-awaited instalment shattering the box office records have been ruling the headlines. Indeed, the superhero film has taken the BO by storm as after being the fastest film to enter the 100-crore club, it has now surpassed the 200-crore mark. That too, in just six days of its release! Check out the figures below.

The industry experts had assumed the film to cross the 200-crore mark soon and so it did. According to Box Office India, the superhero film raked in Rs 31.05 crore nett on Monday, Rs 26.10 crore nett on Tuesday and after Wednesday’s collections, it now stands at the total collection of Rs 245 crore nett. It is the highest amount collected by any movie so far in 2019. The site also adds that the film is likely to beat Ek Tha Tiger with its final collection.

Just a day back, we had shared how the film has shattered as many as six box office records so far! By earning USD 1 billion over the first weekend, it has become the fastest film to earn $ 1 billion worldwide. It has received the highest opening weekend gross collection, the highest IMAX opening weekend gross collection, the highest 3D opening weekend gross collection, and the highest Hollywood opening ever in India, besides being the fastest to enter rake in Rs 100 crore.

The film is helmed by Joe Russo and Anthony Russo and has been released across a total of 2845 screens in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.