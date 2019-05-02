  3. Hollywood
AAvengers: Endgame storms the box office, crosses the 200-crore mark

Hollywood

Avengers: Endgame takes box office by storm, enters the prestigious 200 crore club!

Marvel's Avengers: Endgame achieves another milestone.

back
Anthony RussoAvengers EndgameAvengers: Infinity WarChris EvansChris HemsworthJeremy RennerJoe RussoMark RuffaloRobert Downey Jr.Scarlett Johansson
nextPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share a kiss; J Sisters cheer for the Jonas Brothers at Billboard Music Awards 2019

within