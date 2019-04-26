Avengers Endgame: Thanos snap hits Google, here’s what happened

Nikita Thakkar April 26 2019, 12.05 pm April 26 2019, 12.05 pm

Sure! Iron Man, Thor, Hulk are THE heroes of the Marvel Universe but so is Thanos played by Josh Brolin. He may be a super villain but a little part of us does love him. After all, if it were not for him, Avengers wouldn't have anything to do. Avengers: Endgame has made it to the theatres and finally we know who has won the Avengers vs Thanos war. Fret not, we won't reveal it for ya. But we shall discuss something really amazing. As we said, we do love Thanos a little even though he is evil, search giant Google loves him too! So much that it led to the disappearance of half of the search result on our screens. We have evidence!

All we did was type Thanos in google search, click on the Infinity-stone studded gauntlet that appears on the right-hand side, just sit back and watch the magic. Well, it is easy for a Marvel fan to understand what's rolling on the screen. For those who don't know, Thanos has this super destructive power through which he can reduce anyone to dust with just one snap of a finger. That's how he wiped off half of the Marvel Universe in Avengers: Infinity War. Google has incorporated the same to 'maybe' pay a tribute to Thanos. Or, it could be a hint....

Watch and you would know what we are talking about!

In the end, do not miss out on watching how the number of search results dropping down to almost half. WOW! This is something.

Avengers: Endgame starring Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and others hits the screens in India on April 26, 2019.