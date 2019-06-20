In Com Staff June 20 2019, 12.04 pm June 20 2019, 12.04 pm

Are you ready for even more of Earth's Mightiest Heroes? According to Comicbook.com, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has revealed that the box office smash Avengers Endgame will be making its comeback to cinemas with even more footage. Feige said: "We are doing that [an extended version]. I don't know if it's been announced. And I don't know how much."

But when can we expect the film? The producer then suggested it will be very soon, saying "Yeah, we're doing it next weekend." So will the Avengers Endgame be able to dethrone current highest-grossing film of all-time Avatar? Endgame is just $45 million shy of the $2.79 billion global total achieved by the James Cameron sci-fi epic.

So what could this new footage include? One possibility is the addition of 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford as an older Morgan Stark in a dream sequence that was cut from the final version of the film. It could be that these scenes are restored when the new edition is released.

Regardless of the Avengers return, fans can expect more MCU antics with the arrival of Spider-Man: far From Home next month, which sees Tom Holland team up with Jake Gyllenhaal for an extra-dimensional threat. After that, the wait is long until next year's Phase Four to finally begin.