Darshana Devi April 29 2019, 6.26 pm April 29 2019, 6.26 pm

It’s just been three days since the much-anticipated Avengers: Endgame hit the theatres and the film is smashing records already! The past few days have been all about Endgame, with the news of super-expensive tickets getting sold out. Now, it’s the box office numbers that are doing all the talking. The film has successfully made it to the 100 crore club within just three days of its release and had a ‘historic weekend’. Find the first three-days collection of the film below.

According to Box Office India, Endgame has raked in 53 crores on Friday and 51.25 crores and 53 crores on Saturday and Sunday respectively. That makes it a total of 157.25 crores in the first three days! Holy s**t! The site further adds that the film has garnered 67 % more than the previous instalment, Avengers: Infinity War, which did 94 crore net in its first three days. Moving on, our attention is now driven to some of Bollywood’s great films that released on non-holiday weekends and did exceptionally good at the box office.

Avengers: Endgame vs Sanju, Simmba and other top Bollywood films

2018 gave us Sanju and Raazi. While the former collected 334 crores, Raazi earned a total of 195.75 core. On the other hand, 2019 started with a bang for the industry. We had back-to-back releases with Uri: The Surgical Strike, Simmba and the recently released Gully Boy. Uri grossed 289.68 crores across the country, Simmba stands at 239 crores and Gully Boy managed to earn 134 crores, which is obviously not bad! So, going by Endgame’s pace, will it leave behind all these super hits and create a new record? How excited are you to witness it?

The film is helmed by the Russo brothers and stars an ensemble cast including Robert Downey Jr, Brie Larson, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner and Scarlett Johansson, among others.