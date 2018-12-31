Avengers Endgame: Wolverine to be a part of the film as well? Google says so

The mysterious end of Avengers: Infinity War has left everyone curious for the fourth instalment. What can be called as the mother of all surprises, internet is abuzz with the news that Hugh Jackman is a part of Avengers: Endgame which is slated to release in 2019. At least that's what google says! So that means we will see Hugh Jackman helping Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans defeat the unstoppable Thanos? Well, hold your horses.

If we search for famous Hugh Jackman movies on Google, films like Logan, Wolverine, Les Misérables, X-Men and The Greatest Showman appear on our screen. Surprisingly, Avengers: Endgame is also a part of his filmography. But looks like this is just a small technical glitch where Hugh Jackman’s name is added in the End Game list. But, just imagine if this news was true. If reports are to be believed, X-Men property is on the verge of being regained by Marvel Studios and we would love to see Wolverine in Avengers.

But unfortunately, this only looks like a technical glitch as Hugh Jackman in 2017 had already announced that Logan which released in the same year will be his last outing as the famous Wolverine. Also, the actor who played a cameo in Deadpool 2 can also make a cameo appearance in the film and looks like fans are all excited with the news.

Hugh Jackman will be in Avengers Endgame??!! Does this mean wolverine will be in the movie????! pic.twitter.com/tfj9YHJYS2 — BigMac (@nikhairilikhwan) December 30, 2018

@Russo_Brothers your avatar explains my face when Google told me that @RealHughJackman was on Avengers end game .. my heart can take so much 🥺me wishing it is true 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/B0TLzX3AyO — Caro Medina (@IMagiCM) December 29, 2018

Hugh Jackman will Cameo in Avenger: Endgame , hell yeah ❤ — jem 지 (@jemgonow) December 29, 2018

Ever since the trailer of Avengers: Endgame was unveiled, there were many theories and speculations floating around as to what will happen in the next film. While some theories suggest Captain America and Iron Man dying in the end, others speculate that Loki will be back. Now that Wolverine can be the latest edition in the film, we are more than excited to watch the second part.