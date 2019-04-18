image
  3. Hollywood
Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth took a roller-coaster ride and the outcome was hilarious

Hollywood

Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth took a roller-coaster ride and the outcome was hilarious

Is Chris Hemsworth afraid of roller-coasters?

back
Avengers EndgameChris HemsworthEntertainmenthollywoodRusso brothersThor
nextBeyoncé's Grammy-winning 'Lemonade' is officially releasing on all the streaming platforms

within