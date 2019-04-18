Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth took a roller-coaster ride and the outcome was hilarious

Divya Ramnani April 18 2019, 1.02 pm April 18 2019, 1.02 pm

Chris Hemsworth is the ‘Thor’ of the Marvel Universe. Someone who is considered as regal, fearless, sarcastic and, of course, heroic. However, his latest action seems to suggest otherwise. Ahead of the Avengers: Endgame release, the film’s cast is leaving no stone unturned to promote the film on a global level. After enthralling fans across various parts of the world, Shanghai was their recent destination. And while in Shanghai, Chris Hemsworth seemed to have taken some time off his promotional tours and visited Disneyland. The Avengers star took to his Instagram and shared a video of his experience on a roller coaster and guys, we could relate to him on so many levels.

The clip commenced with Chris talking about his experience post the roller-coaster ride, “Wasn’t even that scary, was it?” is what he said. But, wait, there’s more to his claims. The video further had Chris screaming his lungs out as they crazily whizzed around. LOL! Well, despite his wild screams and expressions, Hemsworth managed to make us drool over his good looks, all thanks to his hairstyle that remained unchanged throughout the ride. The actor was accompanied by the directors of Avengers: Endgame, Joe and Anthony Russo.

Earlier, on the Jimmy Kimmel Live, Chris had revealed that he once placed ‘two Snickers bars’ in his daughter’s shoes so that she could be allowed to sit on a roller-coaster. However, he later realised there was a reason why his 6-year-old daughter wasn’t allowed at first. “We're at the top and she's strapped in and the seat is massive on her and I'm like ‘We beat the system honey well done’ and it drops and she flies up and I grab on to her and she's screaming the whole way down. So maybe there's a reason that there's a height size. So, don't do that. She's fine, she's well. I'm her hero,” said Chris. Aww!

Avengers: Endgame is scheduled to release on April 26, 2019.