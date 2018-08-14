Avengers Infinity War actors were infinitely clueless about the climax!

Avengers 4 is going to be the final film of Phase Three of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe, and it will finally end the debate of whether or not earth’s superheroes defeat Thanos, their ultimate villain. With already half of the galaxy and superheroes dead, the Avengers face an uphill challenge. In the middle of all this, the producer of Avengers Infinity War revealed that the film’s script was quite hush-hush, and that even the actors themselves were unaware of the fate of their characters.

Speaking to Comicbook.com, producer Trinh Tran said that the team was ‘meticulous’ about the characters and had spent much time discussing how the death of each character would affect the future films. According to Tran, the makers were quite particular about the flow of information. “The core creative group – writers, producers and directors – hold the keys to all that is going on. From there, it’s a matter of just being careful how far the information gets out and at what time. We were very protective of these two films,” he had said.

Tran said that the film was one of their ‘biggest endeavour’ at the studio and the studio wanted to preserve the information and not have spoilers. “We all agreed Thanos needed that iconic moment, and definitely used the comics as a reference point. We had Josh Brolin, in mocap, snap his finger on the day,” said Tran.

Filmmakers walking the extra mile to avoid spoilers is not new. Following the leaks of a number of episodes of HBO’s Game of Thrones, the makers were reported to be working on multiple endings so that their story can make the maximum impact. The makers also issued the scripts digital and they reportedly self-destruct after the scene is shot.