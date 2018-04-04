Avengers: Infinity War directors have a unique request for fans

The makers of Avengers: Infinity War have been teasing the film for a long time. After sharing a bevvy of trailers and posters, the Russo Brothers have decided that the film has too many spoilers in it. The directors are afraid that fans who have seen the movie first might ruin it for others. In the hopes of curbing the potential menace, the Russo brothers released a statement.

In a post shared on social media, the makers requested that fans don’t spoil it for others until everyone has got a chance to see the film. The post also has an image of Thanos’ gloved hand, glowing with an Infinity Stone, holding an informal statement. The statement went on to add that only a select few people know the full plot of Avengers: Infinity War and only a handful of fans will get the opportunity to watch the first 30 minutes of the film before its public release.

Well, one thing is certain. There isn’t much known about the film and the directors’ want to keep things that way.

This request by the Russo Brothers comes at a time when films often get leaked ahead of their original launch date. The directors of Game of Thrones have decided to shoot three alternate takes of every scene so that the paparazzi can’t make out the original version, reports Vanity Fair.

Cover five: Star Lord, Gamora, Hulk, Spider-Man (in his Iron Spider get-up), and Falcon https://t.co/HyOYlnVos8 pic.twitter.com/GQyOHxxpAZ — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) March 20, 2018

Over the last few years, the internet has been filled with a number of spoilers and plot details of films just after the release, increasing the chances of fans to come across them. Keeping that in mind, fans are advised to keep away from social media until they’ve seen Infinity Wars, because judging by the statement, it seems like the film will have few big events.