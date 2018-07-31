Avengers: Infinity War fame Russo Brothers tie-up with Amazon for a TV series and we got no chill!

After doing wonders with the Marvel movies, Anthony and Joe Russo are now set for a mysterious global TV series. Russo Brothers have teamed up with Amazon to create something which is unlike anything else in the TV space. The team announced at the Television Critics Association press tour on Saturday that the untitled project will ‘redefine the boundaries of storytelling’ and ‘create a radical global storytelling disruption’.

“The Russo Brothers have impacted the pop culture barometer of creative excellence with their vision for both ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Captain America: Civil War. They brought a level of scale and execution to those films that has raised the bar for audiences everywhere and we can’t wait for them to do the same for us on this project for our Amazon Prime Customer. We are thrilled to be working with Joe and Anthony Russo and their AGBO Studios as they build this incredible, multifaceted, international franchise,” said Jennifer salke, head of Amazon Studios, in a statement.

Furthermore, the new series is described as ‘large-scope, multi-layered international event series’ and all of its shows are meant to ‘enhance the entire entertainment experience’. However, the details of the plot are still locked on its premise.

The Russos, who are currently indulged in the post-production of Avengers 4, will also be producing the television adaptation of Deadly Class at Syfy channel.