Avengers: Infinity War has Fans and reviewers going wild at world premiere

The Russo Brothers had announced last month that a select few fans and some members of the press will be shown the upcoming film Avengers: Infinity War. It seems that the filmmakers have kept their word and on Monday, the lucky ones got to enter the Los Angeles world premiere of the film. These few fans who saw the film are now going wild about the brilliance of the film. Reports suggest that several members of the cast hadn’t even seen the full film before Monday night.

The reviews are embargoed and even the reactions were withheld for a time. But when fans finally tweeted, the internet could speak of nothing but Infinity War. Reviewers posted their views on social media and most of them sang praises of the film. Some even went on to say that this was the best film ever made in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This comes right after the superb success that was enjoyed by Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther.

I am overwhelmed. The movie is epic beyond compare. LOVED it. My legs are still shaking. It’s a gigantic @Marvel masterpiece. So much to say but I’ll stay Silent Bob til Monday so as not to slip in spoilers. Suffice to say it’s gonna be a looooong year until @Avengers 4... pic.twitter.com/aHnsgj5MK0 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 24, 2018

WE SAW INFINITY WAR AND KNOW EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENS IN IT OMG — Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 24, 2018

I saw #AvengersInfinityWar earlier tonight and I can say that it delivers. There's a lot of really fun character interactions, some cool action moments (Thor's powers, Iron Man's suit), and a few powerful emotional beats. Most of the humor is 👌🏻 Also Captain America is 💥 pic.twitter.com/WoZNPDpGXk — Molly Freeman (@mollyrockit) April 24, 2018

Brandon Davis of Comicbook.com mentioned that the film is a ‘spectacle’ and is ‘enormous.’ In a series of tweets he added that Infinity War is not like anything that came before. Davis also warned that fans that they should stay away from social media for fear of spoilers.

From beginning to end, #AvengersInfinityWar is non-stop action. It’s really dynamic and jaw-dropping, but at times, it could have stopped for air and give us more substance on plot points. Loved it when the audience clapped as soon as #BlackPanther & #okoye entered the scene. — Wilson Morales (@blackfilm) April 24, 2018

Another thing: I've been reviewing films for decades now, and I have never heard an audience react to the end of a film like the #InfinityWar audience reacted tonight. It was an astonishing experience. (And it's another reason I want to see the film again in a packed house.) — Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) April 24, 2018

Most were impressed by the end moments of the film and Josh Brolin’s performance as Thanos. Some went on to say that the final moments of Avengers: Infinity War is ‘heart stopping.’

I’ve left every Marvel movie with a sense of where the franchise was going. The strong “Avengers: Infinity War” is the first time where I’m utterly perplexed about what’s next. There were audible gasps at the NYC screening. pic.twitter.com/xouqNzh7ps — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) April 24, 2018

Infinity War is slated to release on April 27 and stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston.