Avengers: Infinity War has Fans and reviewers going wild at world premiere

First published: April 24, 2018 07:55 PM IST | Updated: April 24, 2018 09:01 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

The Russo Brothers had announced last month that a select few fans and some members of the press will be shown the upcoming film Avengers: Infinity War. It seems that the filmmakers have kept their word and on Monday, the lucky ones got to enter the Los Angeles world premiere of the film. These few fans who saw the film are now going wild about the brilliance of the film. Reports suggest that several members of the cast hadn’t even seen the full film before Monday night.

The reviews are embargoed and even the reactions were withheld for a time. But when fans finally tweeted, the internet could speak of nothing but Infinity War. Reviewers posted their views on social media and most of them sang praises of the film. Some even went on to say that this was the best film ever made in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This comes right after the superb success that was enjoyed by Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther.

Brandon Davis of Comicbook.com mentioned that the film is a ‘spectacle’ and is ‘enormous.’ In a series of tweets he added that Infinity War is not like anything that came before. Davis also warned that fans that they should stay away from social media for fear of spoilers.

Most were impressed by the end moments of the film and Josh Brolin’s performance as Thanos. Some went on to say that the final moments of Avengers: Infinity War is ‘heart stopping.’

Infinity War is slated to release on April 27 and stars Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston.

