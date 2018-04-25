Avengers Infinity War: Here’s what the world has to say

Last month the Russo Brothers announced that a select bunch of fans and members of the world press will get to see the upcoming film Avengers: Infinity War, before the rest of the world. They kept their promise. On April 23, the film was screened to a select few and embargoes were placed for the reviews. Now that the restrictions have been lifted, we can finally found out what these fans are saying about it.

As we all know, Infinity War has nearly all the superheroes in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. That itself is a reason to salivate over the film. But fans should be wary not to fall for the marketing gimmicks, rather take a look at what the actual viewers think about the film.

The Guardian

Colossal, cataclysmic, delirious, preposterous – and always surreally entertaining in the now well established Marvel movie tradition… In theory, all these superheroes crammed into one movie should trigger the law of diminishing returns and the Traveling Wilbury effect. And yet somehow in its pure uproariousness, it works.

Vox

Avengers: Infinity War feels like a Marvel movie on bath salts. Trying to describe any part of it alone will make you sound like you’ve lost your mind; trying to describe it all kind of makes it sound like it’s lost its mind.

The Verge

The long-awaited face-off between the Avengers and Thanos (Josh Brolin), the MCU’s ultimate big bad, is massively entertaining, deftly incorporating dozens of characters across multiple storylines with a kinetic flair.

Empire Online

It would be hard for any film to live up to the level of sky-high hype that has resulted, and to satisfy the fans of every single one of these characters. Miraculously, this smashes right through your expectations and delivers shock after shock.

Rolling stone

How long can you fake out audiences without pissing them off? Avengers: Infinity War leaves viewers up in the air, feeling exhilarated and cheated at the same time, aching for a closure that never comes ... at least not yet. The Russo brothers have clearly never learned the concept that less is more.

TIME

Avengers Infinity War isn’t really anything you could call a movie—it’s more of a fulfillment center. You need to have seen and internalized every one of the previous 18 Marvel Cinematic Universe movies to fully get it.