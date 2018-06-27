Avengers Infinity War: Here’s why some characters survived 

If you didn’t know that the Avengers: Infinity War featured the death of some of the biggest superheroes in Marvel’s library, you’re probably living under a rock. A big one at that! While fans lost a few big superheroes, some of them survived. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feign wants us to believe that there’s a reason behind it all. Of course, we suspected this, but here’s what Feign had to say.

Feign says that though the original Avengers managed to survive Thanos’ assault, they’ll all come to an endpoint soon. Speaking to io9, he said, after 10 years the Avengers is going towards ‘a conclusion’. With Avengers 4 being touted as the last film for many of the Avengers, there’s probably no denying it.

"I think for a film series that is going on 10 years and is gearing towards a conclusion with Avengers 4, which you don't usually have in these kind of movies, you can sort of do the math," he said. He added, "[You] realise it's the original Avengers that are left."

That basically means that some of the remaining Avengers may have lived another day in Infinity War, but they’ll probably die in Avengers 4.

However, this does not mean that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming to an end. "Given the popularity of the characters and given the popularity of the franchise, I don't think people should conclude there will never be another Avengers movie," Disney CEO Bob Iger told The Hollywood Reporter.

There are still two other films that follow after the release of Avengers 4, such as Spider-Man: Far from Home and Guardians of the Galaxy vol 3, in 2020.