Avengers: Infinity War home video version to have THIS special feature and we can’t stop marveling!

Life was sorted back in April with the release of Avengers: Infinity War. Now that the film is all done and dusted we are eager for the next Marvel blockbuster. Though Ant-Man and the Wasp has been delayed in India and will release on July 13, there is good news for fans of Marvel’s biggest film. Jim Starlin, the dude who created Thanos, spoke to Collider during Comic-Con in Las Vegas and revealed about the possibility of an extra 30 minutes of footage that will be packed for the home video version of the film.

#Avengers #InfinityWar Blu-ray deets: 45 minutes of extras with 6 and a half minutes worth of deleted scenes. Had a go at translating the German titles: https://t.co/Ko0N69kQYW pic.twitter.com/7zfaZiwdqL — Anton Volkov (@antovolk) July 3, 2018

According to Starlin, the extra footage was dedicated to Thanos’ backstory but was later chopped off due to time constraints. Infinity War is already 149 minutes long.

However, a Twitter user shared a certificate for the German version of the film, which showed 45 minutes of additional content, including a gag reel, five featurettes and over six minutes of deleted scenes.

"It was just this absurd scene of the Guardians not knowing where to go. And it was really fun, and it was very endearing to us. But because the movie is so big and so propulsive, it just wasn’t quite pushing us where we needed to go," said Anthony Russo, co-director of the film, on the scene with the Guardians.

The home video version of Avengers: Infinity War will release on Amazon Prime video in India, on August 21.