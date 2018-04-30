Avengers: Infinity war making new records in India

The third installment of the Avengers franchise Infinity War is on its way to break records set by Hollywood films in India. The film’s massive success has made the biggest weekend for any Hollywood film in India. Setting a new benchmark for Hollywood films, it earned upto 120.9 crores GBOC (94.3 crores NBOC) in three days as per reports marking a phenomenal weekend.

Making a tremendous opening on its first day, the 19th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Infinity War netted 31 crores in box office collections, beating the previously ranked Furious 7, which made around 12 crores. The movie had a phenomenal weekend collecting 30.5 NBOC (39.1 GBOC) on Saturday and 41.67 crores GBOC (32.5 crores NBOC) on Sunday.

Bikram Duggal, executive director, head of studios and chief marketing officer, Disney India told the Indian Express, “Avengers: Infinity War has been one of the most anticipated films of this year and the response from Indian fans has truly been unprecedented. With an epic storyline, larger-than-life characters and our localisation efforts, the film is setting a milestone in the cinematic universe".

Infinity War features all the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It beat Bollywood blockbusters like Baaghi 2 and Padmavat. While the Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2 made 73.10 crores at the box office in its opening weekend, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Padmavat made around 114 crores at the ticket window in its opening weekend as well.