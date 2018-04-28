Avengers: Infinity War smashes records, becomes highest grossing Hollywood release in India

Avengers: Infinity War was dubbed the most anticipated superhero film and it sure didn’t disappoint. Going by the box office numbers alone, the third installment of the Avengers franchise has stormed into the record books and become the highest grossing Hollywood film in India. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh the film earned Rs 31 crore on day 1.

#AvengersInfinityWar SMASHES RECORDS... Sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥... BIGGEST START of 2018 so far... Numbers are an EYE-OPENER... More so, because it was released in just 2000+ screens... This Marvel movie is a MARVEL at the BO too... #Avengers #InfinityWar — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2018

Infinity War features all the superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and had a higher occupancy on its first day than Baahubali – The Conclusion. A report of Box Office India said: “There has been no Hollywood film that has even reached 15 crore net before this film so it's almost double their best in India."

East. West. North. South... It’s #AvengersInfinityWar wave across the country... Fri ₹ 31.30 cr. India biz NettBOC... GrossBOC: ₹ 40.13 cr... Sets a NEW BENCHMARK for Hollywood films in India... #Avengers #InfinityWar — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2018

A statement by Disney India said that the film’s debut is higher than several Bollywood hits such as Dangal, PK, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Raees, Baaghi 2 and Padmaavat.

TOP 5 - 2018

Opening Day biz...

1. #AvengersInfinityWar ₹ 31.30 cr

Note: English + dubbed versions

2. #Baaghi2 ₹ 25.10 cr

3. #Padmaavat ₹ 19 cr

Note: Thu release; incl previews on Wed ₹ 24 cr

Also: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu

4. #PadMan ₹ 10.26 cr

5. #Raid ₹ 10.04 cr

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2018

According to Taran Adarsh, this is the biggest opening in 2018 so far in India, with the film releasing in over 2,000 screens. The gross earnings in India amount to Rs 40.13 crore.

Infinity War is expected to make $500 million in the opening weekend and it has already minted $100 million. On Friday, Marvel Studios said that it has made $39 million in North America from previews.

While the incredible success of the film is good news for the makers, it does reveal a chilling truth. Infinity War is a foreign film which has managed to break the records in India, not only with its business but also with the incredible reviews that it has received. One wonders if it is time now for us to have better writers for our films. Indian films should be able to match the competitiveness and craze of a foreign film. Baaghi 2 raked in Rs 25.1 crores on its first day and with Infinity War beating it, it’s about time we step up our game.