Avengers: Infinity War trailer: A better look at the Battle of Wakanda and a Teenage Groot

The much awaited Avengers: Infinity War is still a month away from being released and Marvel is in no mood to slow down its marketing. It has just been a few days since the trailer was launched and only a couple of hours since they released a slew of posters, and the studio launched another trailer. The new clip is titled All of Them and shows a better look at the Battle of Wakanda.

The one-minute long clip gives Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa a few lines as well. The Battle of Wakanda has been teased by Marvel ever since the first trailer, and All of Them offers a better look at it. The new trailer also gives us a good look at Groot in his teenage days, voiced once again by Vin Diesel. Diesel’s voice was modified when he played the role of baby Groot in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, and it appears to be the same this time as well.

Avengers: Infinity War stars a star-studded cast including Robert Downey Jr, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Samuel L Jackson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Rudd and Tom Hiddleston.