Avengers star Chris Hemsworth to begin Dhaka shoot in India

Chris Hemsworth aka Thor has landed in India! Jumping with joy? Us too! Chris is in the country for the filming of his upcoming flick titled Dhaka. The film will be produced for the online streaming giant Netflix. In case you didn’t know, Dhaka was recently announced and is written by Joe Russo, one of the directors of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War *drumrolls*. Joe Russo is also working on Avengers 4, the yet untitled and last Avengers film.

Reports mentioned that Hemsworth had arrived in Allahabad on October and will begin working soon. As of now, he is in Dharamshala, attending the Dharamshala International Film Festival. It is said that the Ahmedabad schedule will last for about 10 days, after which he will begin working on the Mumbai schedule.

According to reports, two locations in Mumbai have been shortlisted for the shoot. They include Dharavi and Byculla. That’s it for the film’s India schedule. After that, the team will move to Thailand.

Chris had once talked about visiting Rajasthan. This will not be his first India trip though since he had been here in 2015 for a family trip. As for the film, Manoj Bajpayee is also on it, and he’ll be playing the role of a don who gets kidnapped. It is up to Chris’ character to save the day. The film will also star Randeep Hooda and will be based in India. Dhaka will be the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave.