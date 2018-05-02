Avengers: You probably didn’t know who play these characters

Avengers: Infinity War released last week and it swept over fans with waves of emotions. Before the film released, there were concerns that with so many characters in one film, their roles would be easily overlooked. But Marvel Studios had it covered and made sure all characters, big or small, had some major impact. But some of the characters in the film such as Rocket are not human. This would mean the actors will not ever be showing their faces to the audience. We help you get behind these characters in Infinity War.

Thanos

Played by Josh Brolin, Thanos looks nothing like him. With a bald head, riveted chin and muscles, Thanos is more alien than human.

Gamora

Zoe Saldana who plays Gamora, a Guardian of the Galaxy and is green with white markings on her face.

Groot

Another Guardian of the Galaxy, the tree-like creature is voiced by Vin Diesel, Terry Notary, and Krystian Godlewski. Needless to say, a talking tree is nowhere close to looking like the actors behind him.

Nebula

She is a pirate and mercenary who works in outer space and does not have friendly relations with the Avengers. She is played by Karen Gillan.

Drax the Destroyer

Covered in tattoos, this Guardian loves to go shirtless and has pretty sharp blades. Who would’ve guessed he’s played by WWE star Dave Bautista?

Mantis

She’s a martial arts expert and has telepathic abilities to sense the emotions of people around her. With heavy makeup and CGI, you’d never know she was played by Pom Klementieff.

Rocket Raccoon

A master tactician and marksman, the Raccoon is voiced by Bradley Cooper.