Avicii wins MTV VMA award posthumously, here's a groove-list of his top 5 songs

Late DJ and music producer Avicii will forever remain alive in our hearts. The electronic artiste, whose sudden death shook the entire world, won a posthumous award for the best dance song, along with Rita Ora, for their collaboration, Lonely Together, at the recently held MTV Video Music Awards 2018. This is enough reason for us to celebrate. Let's take a look at some of his most popular tracks that continue to take his legacy forward. Here’s a list of the 5 best Avicii songs - won't you groove to them this weekend?

Levels

The popular dance track was Avicii’s breakout hit. You won’t believe that the track, which was top 10 in 15 countries, now has around 367 million views on YouTube.

Wake Me Up

This wildly popular track has influences from genres like folk and country music. Released in 2013, this song is definitely the biggest party anthem one could ever ask for. It peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and its popularity can be definitely figured out from the fact that it has garnered 1.6 billion views till date.

You Make Me

This song has created an identity of its own. It became a commercial success in both, the UK and the US, and dethroned Wake Me Up on the UK Dance Chart!

Hey Brother

The popular dance track is from Avicii’s debut album, True, and is another one influenced by country music. It’s all about celebrating brotherhood and friendship, and has crossed over 400 million views on YouTube.

Seek Bromance

The song became a sensation over a short span of time just after its release (2010) and topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs category. Its beat, which just makes you want to move, will surely not allow you to stop pressing the replay button.