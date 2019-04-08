Avicii's posthumous album titled Tim to be released in June

Afp April 08 2019, 7.49 pm April 08 2019, 7.49 pm

The family of the late Swedish DJ have told the New York Times that posthumous album "Tim" will be released on June 6. At the time of his death from suicide last April, Avicii, whose real name is Tim Bergling, was close to completing his third studio album. His family explained that he left "a collection of nearly finished songs, along with notes, email conversations and text messages about the music."

The New York Times describes the upcoming album as venturing into "psychedelia, Arabian music, sounds of the Caribbean and more." It features appearances by longtime Avicii collaborators, such as Aloe Blacc and Coldplay's Chris Martin. The soul singer collaborated on "SOS," the album's first single due on April 10.

Avicii's family also announced the establishment of the Tim Bergling Foundation, which "will initially focus on supporting people and organizations working in the field of mental illness and suicide prevention." Proceeds from the upcoming album will go to the foundation.

Avicii's last full-length record, "Stories", was released in 2015. He retired from live performing in 2016 at the peak of his success, to focus on his health. The 2018 documentary "Avicii: True Stories" showed the DJ struggling with the pressures of touring.