‘Awful and terrible’, Simon Pegg talks about his battle with alcoholism

English actor-comedian-producer Simon Pegg recently opened up about his battle with alcoholism and depression. He termed it as ‘awful and terrible’, but wants his struggle to provide strength to others. He wants people to ‘find a community’ and hence he came out in the open about his own struggles.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “It is important for people who experience that kind of issue to find a community and to understand that a lot of (people face similar issues). It was just a decision which I made. I feel I have spoken about it enough now and everything that I have said is online to be read. So, I hope they find some comfort in that.”

In an interview with The Guardian, he said that he was “lost, unhappy, and an alcoholic,” while shooting for Mission Impossible 3. He spoke about how the franchise helped him battle his depression. “It is not just the franchise that helped me out of it. It just co-coincided with a certain period of my life. But having something to focus on was really good. The diversion and a way to re-focus when you are having any kind of emotional issues... Whatever you do -- whether it is your job or a hobby or something to concentrate on and kind of give you a new lease of life. This kind of film is great as it gives you a focus on getting fit and training for new skills,” said Pegg.

Currently, he is kicked about his upcoming flick Mission: Impossible Fallout which is slated to release in India on July 27 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.