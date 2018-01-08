Aziz Ansari becomes first Asian male to win Golden Globe for Best Actor

Indian-origin actor Aziz Ansari took home the Golden Globe award for Best Actor in a Musical/Comedy category for his performance in “The Master Of None”.

The 34-year-old actor was elated to win his first at the annual awards. “I genuinely didn’t think I was going to win because all of the websites said I was going to lose,” Aziz Ansari said onstage at the Golden Globes. Well, not only did he win Best TV Actor, he also became the first actor of Asian descent to do so, marking one of multiple historic wins at this year’s ceremony.

“The only reason my acting is good in that show is because everyone else holds me up,” Ansari quipped before thanking the cast and crew of Master of None, his parents and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. He had been up against Anthony Anderson of Black-ish, Kevin Bacon of I Love Dick, William H Macy of Shameless and Will and Grace star Eric McCormack.

In the ‘Netflix Originals’ Series, Master of None, Ansari plays Dev Shah, a struggling 30-year-old actor whose greatest achievement so far is a yoghurt commercial, as he pursues romantic, professional, and cultural experiences.

However, Ansari not only stars as Dev Shah, the pasta-loving, cupcake show host, but also serves as co-creator, writer, and director. Born in Columbia, South Carolina, to a Muslim family from Tamil Nadu, Ansari started his career as a stand-up comedian and acted on television in the comedy series Parks and Recreation. He then created Master of None, based on his personal experiences.

In other firsts, ‘This is Us’ star Sterling K. Brown also became the first black actor ever to win in the Best Actor – TV Drama category and Oprah Winfrey became the first black woman to win the esteemed Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement.