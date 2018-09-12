Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter escapes prosecution for alleged rape

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter will not be prosecuted for an alleged sexual assault charge that was filed against him in 2017. Carter was accused of raping pop singer Melissa Schuman. Schumann had narrated the incident on her blog, claiming that Carter raped her early in the 2000s. However, reports mentioned that the Los Angeles County prosecutors did not consider the merits of the allegations since the statue of the limitations had passed.

“The victim was 18 years old at the time of the assault. The statute of limitations expired in 2013. Therefore an analysis of the strengths and weaknesses of the evidence is not warranted and the matter is declined,” read a comment in the task force declination, which was received by PEOPLE magazine.

I’m finally doing what I thought I could no longer do. Im filing a police report #timesup ✊🏻 #bebrave #bethechange #metoo thank you @RAINN for empowering me to take this step. — MelissaSchuman (@MelissaSchuman) February 7, 2018

After the decision was made, Carter’s lawyer said that Nick had denied the allegations since they were first levied against him last year. “[Nick] was confident the District Attorney would conclude that there was no basis to pursue charges against him. He is happy to put this matter behind him,” lawyer Michael Holtz was quoted as saying by PEOPLE.

After charges against Carter were dropped, Schuman replied on her blog that despite the ruling, “speaking out was the best thing I could have ever done for myself.”