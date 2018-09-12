image
Wednesday, September 12th 2018
English
Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter escapes prosecution for alleged rape

Hollywood

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter escapes prosecution for alleged rape

Debanu DasDebanu Das   September 12 2018, 6.10 pm
back
Backstreet Boysmelissa schumanMeToonick cartersexual assault
nextRyan Gosling keeps coffee date with Toronto
ALSO READ

Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter’s wife suffers a miscarriage

Backstreet’s back and it’s not all right. Nick Carter accused of sexual harassment

In A World Like This: Backstreet Boys