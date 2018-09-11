Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter’s wife suffers a miscarriage

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter is shattered at the loss of his baby girl. The 38-year-old revealed that his wife Lauren Kitt had suffered a miscarriage. Carter took to Twitter to share his loss, adding that he was ‘really looking forward’ to seeing his daughter after three months. He confirmed that Lauren was pregnant with a baby girl.

God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. 😢. I’m heart broken. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) September 10, 2018

The couple had welcomed their first child in 2016, after a 30-hour labour at home. Just before Lauren gave birth to Odin, the couple had celebrated the baby shower with a Game of Thrones theme. After the announcement of their loss, Carter tweeted that he’ll cancel his solo concert which was to be held at the Barranco Arena in Lima, Peru, scheduled for September 10.

It was a little sister for Odin... — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) September 10, 2018

However, he later changed his mind and decided he’ll perform, thanking the love of his fans.

This will be hard, but for the love of my fans here in Lima I’ll be on the stage tonight. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) September 10, 2018

According to PEOPLE magazine, the couple spoke of their struggle to have children back in November 2015. On a pre-taped video, Carter said that he was expecting his first child and elaborated on the year-long pregnancy which also included a miscarriage.

“It’s been rocky, to be quite honest with you. There have been times when we thought it wouldn’t happen,” Carter was quoted as saying by PEOPLE.

Nick and Lauren have been married since 2014.