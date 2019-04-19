Bad Boys for Life: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence call it a wrap!

Darshana Devi April 19 2019, 9.56 am April 19 2019, 9.56 am

After endless speculations, the follow-up chapter to the iconic 1995 movie Bad Boys is finally happening. Titled Bad Boys for Life, the film reunites Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. It was on January 30 that the big announcement was made by Smith on social media with a clip of the boys and Diddy’s highly popular track Bad Boy For Life in the background. Three months after which, we have another update from the sets. The team has now finally called it a wrap!

Smith took us by surprise on Friday morning by announcing the same with a series of pictures. In one of the pictures, he and Lawrence are seen sitting on chairs and holding twinning grey and white umbrellas. The other picture sees Smith greeting his sea of fans who seemingly went nuts on seeing him in person. The third in the slideshow of pictures has the actor standing on the rooftop of a building and facing the camera. It looks like the team has put in their heart and soul in filming the movie and it definitely calls for a celebration! “Now hand me a Margarita and a pack of tropical fruit bubblicious,” wrote Smith as part of his caption. For the unversed, both Smith and Lawrence had been shooting for the much-awaited film in South Florida, from where the former has treated us with many glimpses from the sets.

The film will have Smith and Lawrence reprising their roles of detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett and will also star D J Khaled. Besides the trio, the others joining the franchise include actor Joe Pantoliano, who will play the role of Captain Conrad Howard like in the previous films. The new actors for Bad Boys for Life include Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Jacob Scipio, and Paola Nunez. The film is slated to hit the theatres on January 17, 2020.