Badhaai Ho! 57 year old Eddie Murphy welcomes his 10th child

Age is just a number and looks like Eddie Murphy is living by this saying. At the age of 57, Eddie Murphy has become a father. Yes, you read that right! The Dr. Dolittle actor welcomed his 10th child on Friday, a baby boy named Max Charles Murphy. This is Eddie Murphy’s second child with his fiancee, Paige Butcher, who is an Australian model and actress. The two started dating in 2012 and have a two-year-old daughter named Izzy Oona Murphy.

According to a report in ANI, Max weighs 6 lbs., 11 oz. and was 19 inches when he was born. Max’ middle name is said to be a tribute to Eddie’s elder brother, Charlie Murphy, who died last year. Murphy’s publicist, Arnold Robinson, said in a statement, "Both mother and son are doing well.” We wonder if this will stop here or Eddie might plan to have a 11th child too. Well, you never know. By the way, Eddie’s oldest child, Eric, is 29 years old whose mother is Paulette McNeely.

Apart from Eric, Max and Izzy, Eddie has other kids whose names are, Christian (with girlfriend Tamara Hood), Bria, Myles, Shayne, Zola, Bella (with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell) and Angel (with Melanie Brown).

Congrats Eddie!