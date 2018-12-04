image
Tuesday, December 4th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Badhaai Ho! 57 year old Eddie Murphy welcomes his 10th child

Hollywood

Badhaai Ho! 57 year old Eddie Murphy welcomes his 10th child

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   December 04 2018, 5.51 pm
back
10th ChildEddie MurphyEntertainmenthollywoodMax Charles MurphyPaige Butcher
nextPriyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: All the dreamy details are right here
ALSO READ

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals why she kept away from social media for long

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas wedding: Parineeti Chopra and bestie Arpita Khan made gorgeous bridesmaids

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wedding: The couple seals it with a romantic kiss amidst their first wedding dance