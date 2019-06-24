Barack Obama and George Clooney suit up for a boat ride in Italy

Antara Kashyap June 24 2019, 2.47 pm June 24 2019, 2.47 pm

The former President of the United States Barack Obama is currently vacationing across Europe with his wife former FLOTUS Michelle Obama and their daughters Malia and Sasha. The Obamas seem to have taken a pit stop in Italy where they visited actor George Clooney and International Human Rights lawyer Amal Clooney. Barack Obama and George Clooney were spotted taking a boat ride in Lake Como with their families- and needless to say, they looked dapper in suits on the occasion.

The Clooneys have a home on the dock of Lake Como in Italy that the Obamas are currently visiting. They started their trip with South of France after Sasha graduated from high school. The family is reportedly enjoying the rich culture of Europe. The family has also visited veteran artist Bono, in his estate in Eze, France. The family has also been dining in many Michelin starred restaurants in France, along with U2 artists Bono and The Edge who are good pals with the Obama. The former president also went hiking with his daughter and on Father's Day, he took his daughters for sightseeing in Palais De Papes, France, a world famous gothic palace built in the 1300s.

Check out the video featuring the two famous families:

The former Presidential family is enjoying their retirement. Michelle Obama is reportedly writing a book. During a recent interview, the former First Lady told PEOPLE magazine, “I’ve got an initiative, I’ve got a book, I’ve got a husband I can see again, I feel good about it.” Barack Obama is also reportedly writing a memoir about his life. Michelle Obama was also last publicly seen at the London tour of Late Late Show with James Corden where she was the captain of the USA dodgeball team. The USA vs UK dodgeball game included a lot of well-known artists including Mila Kunis, Kate Hudson, Harry Styles, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Mellissa McCarthy. Michelle Obama led her all women USA team to victory.