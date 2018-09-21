Batman’s junk makes its comic book debut

The caped crusader has always worked in the shadows, knocking off criminals and keeping his identity hidden. But things changed recently as DC Comics made sure Batman showed a bit too much of himself. Presenting the Batwilly, the part of Bruce Wayne that had remained hidden away for decades, until he decided to solve the Joker’s murder in Batman: Damned.

The penis, covered in darkness like its owner, can be seen veering to the right as Bruce walks towards the reader in his muscular glory. Though the shot is not very clear, there’s no mistaking the debut of Batman’s manhood.

Of course, there was much talk about the exposed member on social media and DC Comics has planned to do away with full frontal nudity in future issues of the comic as they feel it is not additive to the story. However, there are 115,000 print copies of the issue already in circulation, as per a report on the Hollywood Reporter.

I’m old enough to remember when it was a big deal to see Batman’s nipples. pic.twitter.com/C3r9AB65wF — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 21, 2018

It must be noted though that Batman: Damned is part of DC’s Black Label series which is aimed for mature readers. The Batpeen may not have added to the story but wouldn’t really have a problem with older readers. Besides a lot of female characters come with titillating costumes too which are not additive to the story.