Batwoman to be the first lesbian comic hero with a film series

A Batwoman TV series is currently in the works at the CW Television Network and is set to become the first superhero series with a lesbian character. The CW network already has a number of shows that are based on characters from the DC universe. Back in the 1950s, Batwoman was introduced as Batman’s love interest, as many were under the impression he was gay.

After being reintroduced in 2006 as a lesbian named Kate Kane, Batwoman became the most openly homosexual character on any DC comic. Kate’s sexuality is described in the show’s overview as an “out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city's criminal resurgence".

According to the synopsis, Batwoman has a flair for speaking her mind out and has a passion for social justice. However, she has her own demons to deal with and cannot be called Gotham’s savior. At least, not yet.

According to reports, Batwoman will be officially introduced in December as part of CW’s DC crossover event. The other crossovers include Arrow, The Flash and Supergirl. However, it will not include Legends of Tomorrow by DC.