Be My Baby singer Ariana Grande engaged to boyfriend of few weeks Pete Davidson

Seems like nothing is hidden anymore, as finally, the cat is out of the bag!

We are talking about Ariana Grande's whirlwind romance with boyfriend Pete. It was only a month that their relationship was initially confirmed and now there is a news of them getting engaged.

A source informed People: “It’s a recent engagement. They’re just two people who found love quickly and make each other happy all the time. “They both started talking about it this past weekend. It’s nothing they’ve been hiding.”

The pair also reportedly told their friends about their engagement as they attended a house party hosted by Robert Pattinson last weekend. Ariana and SNL comedian Pete began dating earlier this year, although it’s believed that they have known each other since 2016.

For the unaware, last week, Davidson debuted two tattoos in tribute to Ariana; her initials on his right thumb and on his neck an image of the bunny mask worn on the cover of her 2016 album ‘Dangerous Woman’. If this is not love, then what it is?

Both Pete and Ariana are 24 and its first engagement for both of them. Pete dated Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David's daughter, Cazzie David before Ariana.