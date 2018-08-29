Beat it! Michael Jackson is the highest-earning dead celebrity

Michael Jackson passed away nine years ago, in the year 2009 but still rules playlists across the world. The pop star, who would have turned 60 today (August 29), took the music industry by storm with his unquantifiable talent. But even in death Michael Jackson continues to rule. Believe it or not, the late star is the world’s highest earning dead celebrity today, according to Forbes. And he is holding the feat for the sixth year in a row!

Jackson made whopping $75 million (Rs 528 crore) in 2017 and over $80 million in the year 2016, which turns out to be the highest annual total for any entertainer ever. His inflation-adjusted earnings since his death in 2009 totals $2.1 billion and $4.2 billion is his total career pretax earnings, in life and in death. That's a hell of a lot of money!

The earnings were mostly from sale of half of his Sony/ATV catalogue, which the star purchased first in the year 1981.

Jackson had an untimely death in 2009, because of an alleged overdose of prescribed medication. According to the Forbes’ list, other high earning dead celebrities include golfer Arnold Palmer ($40 million), cartoonist Charles Schulz ($38 million), Elvis Presley ($35 million) and Bob Marley ($23 million).